Overnight roadworks will see lane closures on the M62 this week.

The slip roads and roundabout at Junction 26 for Bradford, the M606 interchange, will be reduced to a single lane overnight, between 7pm and 6am, from today (Monday, January 30) for five nights.

Highways England will be completing landscaping and other minor works associated with the junction improvement.

Drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

There will be lane closures between Junction 18 and Junction 19 westbound.

Road repairs mean there will be diversions everyday as all three lanes will be closed from 9pm until 5am.

Highways England currently say work will run from today (Monday January 30) until Saturday February 4, then again from Monday February 6 until February 11.