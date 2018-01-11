Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This owl turned heads and ruffled feathers after it got trapped in telephone wires.

The woodland critter was rescued by firefighters after concerned residents noticed it had got itself into a bit of a tangle atop a telegraph pole in Dalton yesterday morning (Weds).

Rescue services from Skelmanthorpe Fire Station were called to the scene at Mayfield Avenue and shimmied up the pole to free it.

The crew later posted pictures on Facebook of the rescue, including this brilliant shot which appears to sum up actually how the bird of prey must have been feeling after a rough morning.

Crew members wrote: “Skelmanthorpe Fire Fighters responded to a call today at 10:18 from the RSPCA to an owl that was trapped.

“The owl was trapped by wire at the top of a telegraph pole on Mayfield Avenue, Dalton in Huddersfield.

“The owl was rescued and taken away by the RSPCA for treatment.”