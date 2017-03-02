Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of this car could be set for Kirklees’ highest ever parking fine.

The family hatchback has been left in a Huddersfield town centre car park for more than three weeks – potentially racking up a stunning £1,150 in parking fines – more than the value of the 18-year-old car.

A ticket in the window of the Ford Focus seems to show the owner paid £3 to park for a few hours at Civic Centre 1 on Tuesday, February 7.

But 23 days on and they have not returned.

Kirklees parking wardens have issued only three £50 penalty charge notices.

The council-run car park off Albion Street has a four hour limit for parking but if the owner was to pay for every hour they have stayed they would be in line for about £450 of charges.

A search on relevant Government websites shows the vehicle has no road tax but is insured and has a valid MOT.

The DVLA can issue an £80 fine for having no road tax – technically called the Road Fund Licence.

A Kirklees Council spokesman said: “The vehicle parked in the Civic Centre car park has been reported as abandoned. Before a vehicle can be removed, the council must try to inform the owner that if they fail to remove their vehicle then it will be towed and disposed of.

"The council will look to recover any costs and charges when dealing with any abandoned vehicle, this also applies to penalty charge notices.”.