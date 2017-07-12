Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has told how she fought off a masked machete gang who stabbed two of her relatives in a frenzied attack.

The horrific ordeal unfolded in the early hours of this morning in Larch Road, Paddock when four masked men armed with ‘machetes and hammers’ stabbed a man in the head and stomach before slashing another woman in the face as she chased them.

A 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken to hospital with serious, life-changing injuries.

Sharaz Kauser, 24, was with her sister who was slashed in the face, and she narrowly avoided being injured when they tried desperately to stop men the men attacking their older sister’s husband.

Sharaz said: “I could see he was lying covered in blood and one of them was attacking him. I screamed at him to let go of him.

“He came towards me with some kind of weapon. I don’t know how I managed to duck down or back and he missed me and ran out of the gate.

“But my sister chased all of them and she managed to grip one of them and he slashed her face.

“The one that came to me, all I could see was his eyes, he was blacked out.”

Sharaz’s brother Adeel, who also rushed to help, said: “I looked over and there was blood all over him. He’s been cut in his stomach and head.

“He said ‘I’m about to die’. One of my sisters tried to chase them and she was slashed in the face.

“I had to do something, so I put him in my car to go to hospital but as I got to the end of the road police were coming and there was an ambulance.”

West Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident and are seeking to trace a white car involved.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “This is a very serious incident in which both victims have suffered significant, life changing injuries.

“We have extra patrols in the area this morning and detectives are pursuing a number of active lines of enquiry.

“We need to locate those responsible as quickly as possible, and I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the around the time of the incident.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who saw a white vehicle driving in the area at around the time of the incident to please get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170317685.