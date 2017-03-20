A man who has appeared in court accused of raping a woman in Paddock at the weekend also faces another charge.
The alleged serious sexual assault occurred in Beech Street at 3am on Saturday.
The 21-year-old victim is currently being supported by specially trained officers.
Daniel Firth, of Stoneyhurst Square in Bradford, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with rape.
The 26-year-old faces a further charge of criminal damage to a Peugeot motor vehicle arising out of the same date.
Firth spoke only to confirm his personal details at the brief hearing, flanked in the secure dock by two security guards.
Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court.
He will first appear there on April 13 and was remanded in custody.
Over the weekend a white tent was on Beech Street where the incident is said to have taken place and that part of the street was sealed off with blue and white tape.
Police stood guard to protect the scene while forensics experts worked there.