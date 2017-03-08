Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A jealous teenager who assaulted a girl leaving her jaw broken in three places has been sent to a young offender institution.

Leeds Crown Court heard Keane Robinson was at the 17-year-old complainant’s home in Oakes prior to going out for a meal with her on July 11 last year.

She asked him to use her iPad to put some music on while she finished getting ready but when he did so he noticed she had been in communication with another man, said Carmel Pearson prosecuting.

That was someone the girl described as a friend from school but had not told Robinson because she knew he would not like it.

Ms Pearson said: “That was the catalyst for what happened.”

Robinson used the house phone to try and contact the other man but did not get him. However, he aggressively told the person who did answer: “I’m going to put a bullet in all your heads when I find out who it is.”

The complainant was telling him to put the phone down but instead he threw it towards her. It did not hit her but it broke.

He then pushed the girl so she stumbled. She was crying and upset and when she ended up on the floor he put his foot on her chest and punched her once to the left side of her jaw.

Miss Pearson said the victim thought he had knocked a tooth out because she could taste blood. Robinson then punched her twice to the right side of her jaw and she realised it was not closing properly.

She ran to the bathroom and Robinson offered to get help for her but she asked him to leave. She went to hospital and her lower jaw was found to be broken in three places and had lost two teeth. She had an operation to insert metal plates and is still suffering numbness.

Michael Sisson-Pell for Robinson said his actions happened in a “moment of madness” and he had expressed immediate remorse for his appalling behaviour.

He added: “He genuinely wishes he could put the clock back.”

He said Robinson had been brought up in care and had issues with depression and coping with his feelings and was motivated to seek help for his difficulties.

Robinson, 18 of Church Street, Paddock admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was sent to a young offender institution for 20 months after Judge Neil Clark said the injuries were serious.