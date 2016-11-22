Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An “utterly wicked” paedophile has been jailed for preying on two under-age boys during a boat trip after coaxing them into woods.

Neil Gilpin, 32, from Slaithwaite, was given a 10-year jail sentence by judge Paul Batty QC who said the “sinister” former judo coach had robbed the boys of their childhood innocence.

Gilpin targeted the youngsters after mooring his boat on the Selby and Goole canal in September. The two boys had arrived on a boat with friends and family members who had docked in the same area of the canal near Selby.

Prosecutor Michele Stuart-Lofthouse told York Crown Court that the boys from the Selby district were playing with other children when Gilpin approached them and started to show off his “karate moves” and chase them with a water gun.

The two boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, ran into nearby woods whereupon Gilpin and other children followed them. The other kids eventually left the woods, leaving Gilpin alone with the two boys.

The prosecutor said Gilpin started talking to the boys about sex and told them to go into a ditch and perform sexual acts on themselves.

“They initially did not do so and the defendant said he was only joking,” added Ms Stuart-Lofthouse.

Gilpin and the two boys walked further into the woods where the perverted sports coach exposed himself while making extremely lewd comments. He then repeated his demands for them to carry out sexual acts on themselves, which “freaked out” the boys.

The incident came to an end when the father of one of the boys called his son in for dinner. Before they left, Gilpin told the boys “not to tell anyone about it or they will know about it.”

After dinner the boys were playing tig with other children when Gilpin reappeared, wanting to join in the game. He chose one of the boys as his tig partner and said he would show him where to hide.

Ms Stuart-Lofthouse said the boy “did not like it and was scared, but the defendant said it would be all right; it was a good place to walk”.

Once Gilpin had managed to coax the boy to a secluded area, he told him to engage in sexual activity with him. The boy initially refused, but was “in fear” of what would happen if he didn’t do what Gilpin asked and eventually relented.

Again, Gilpin told him not to tell anyone, but the boy’s parents were later informed. Gilpin was arrested and charged with child-sex offences.

Gilpin, of Manchester Road, Slaithwaite, appeared for sentence via video link after admitting two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and one count of sexual activity with a child.

Ms Stuart-Lofthouse said one of the victims, who used to be a “happy-go-lucky boy”, had issued a “heart-rending” statement about the devastating effects Gilpin’s crimes had had upon him.

Defence barrister Holly Betke claimed the offences were “opportunistic rather than planned”, but Mr Batty QC rejected this and said the boys had been targeted.

He told Gilpin: “What you did on this day was utterly wicked. You robbed two little boys of their childhood innocence; you corrupted them for your own sexual gratification. This was utterly debauched, utterly outrageous conduct.

“You groomed them; you were playing with them. As far as they were concerned, it was all completely innocent and harmless, but you had a hidden agenda. The effect on one of them has been profound.”

As well as the 10-year jail sentence, Gilpin was placed on the sex-offenders’ register and subjected to a sexual-harm prevention order, which will run indefinitely and restrict his contact with children under 16 years of age.

Neil Gilpin was cleared of similar charges in a trial at Bradford Crown Court in 2012 – and at that time branded his alleged victims as liars.

During the three-day trial the jury had heard claims that Gilpin had inappropriately touched brothers aged four and seven while he was at a party at their mother’s Huddersfield home in September 2011.

He was also accused of performing a sex act in front of the older boy in the bathroom.

Gilpin was first arrested after the elder boy told his family Gilpin had told him to “keep a secret”.

But Gilpin, a black belt judo teacher who has captained Great Britain’s impaired hearing team, maintained he was teaching the youngsters about his martial art.

Speaking after he was unanimously acquitted by the jury he said he felt like it had been a case of “guilty until proven innocent.”

“The nightmare is not over,” he said. “People have seen the papers and they will still believe it.

“I will struggle to get jobs and get back into teaching in schools even though I’ve been declared innocent.

“30 years down the line it will still be on the internet and it will crop up wherever I may go. There’s nothing I can do, I’m just hoping people read it properly and see my statement was consistent all the way through whereas their statements didn’t match which shows they were lying.”