Two men have been jailed for more than 14 years for a string of historic child sex abuse offences.

Andrew Bristow, 48, and Michael Peters, 71, were today jailed for eight-and-a-half years and six years respectively for offences committed in West Yorkshire between 2004 and 2006.

Bristow admitted two counts of rape against a female under 13, while Peters admitting taking indecent images of the same victim and possession of a large number of child abuse images at the most serious level.

Peters, from Halifax, and Bristow, from Normanton, both previously of Surrey, also admitted two counts of sexually touching two children.

Searching Peters’ home, police found images of Bristow sexually abusing an unknown girl.

Police reassembled more than 300 images, found shredded in a bag, some showing Peters abusing a child.

Det Insp Allan Raw, of Calderdale Police, urged anyone who had been a victim of Bristow and Peters to come forward.

He said: “There may still be victims in both the West Yorkshire and Surrey areas who Peters and Bristow sexually abused, but who we have not identified.

“I would encourage those victims to speak to the police by contacting their local Police Force via the non-emergency telephone number 101. Their allegations will be treated sensitively and seriously.”