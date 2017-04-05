Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Halifax duo who were jailed for a “sophisticated” plot to sell stolen computer and TV equipment were today condemned to complete their sentences.

Aamer Ali, 33, and “willing accomplice” Naveed Zaman, 31, organised the sale of £450,000 worth of goods online, laundering cash through PayPal accounts.

The items had been stolen from warehouses and curtain-sided lorries all over the country, before being advertised online and sold on eBay.

However, they were eventually caught out and each jailed for a total of nine years at Bradford Crown Court last August.

Today, they appealed, but three senior judges in London said the sentences they received were well deserved for the organised crime.

“The operation was professional, with bulk distributions and warranties provided, and in some instances returns being accepted,” said Judge Jeffrey Pegden QC.

“They organised the enterprise and were instrumental in it. It was a sophisticated business, being run effectively.

“They were very successful criminals - save that they have been caught.”

The court heard planning for the scam began in 2011, while Ali was still in prison for previous offences and Zaman was subject to a suspended sentence.

When Ali’s offices were raided in Bradford, police found an Audi A4 parked outside, full of televisions and computer goods.

Ali, of Rhodes Street, St Johns, was convicted of conspiracy to receive stolen goods, money laundering and unauthorised use of a trademark.

Zaman, of Gibbert Street, St Johns, was convicted of the stolen goods conspiracy, money laundering, having criminal property and breaching his suspended term.

Their lawyers today argued that their sentences were too tough, but the appeal judge, sitting with Mrs Justice Carr and Lord Justice Burnett, rejected their complaints.