Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Pakistan and England cricket stars delight kids at Rose Hill Cricket Club fun day in Birkby

England legend John Lever was among the stars to turn out

Zak Bukhara, pictured front, joins in one of the cricket workshops
Zak Bukhara, pictured front, joins in one of the cricket workshops

Some of Pakistan’s biggest cricket stars turned out yesterday to mentor Huddersfield’s most promising youngsters.

Delighting the 200-plus crowd at Birkby Rose Hill Cricket Club were the right-handed batsman and occasional right-arm medium-pace bowler Faisal Iqbal as well as opening batsman Imran Nazir.

Also present was the Pakistani-born South African cricketer Imran Tahir and some greats from England including the 67-year-old legend, John Lever MBE, who played in 21 Tests for England from 1976 to 1986.

Completing the line-up was Paul Nixon who played for Leicestershire and England.

Arsalan Mohammed, six, Tayyaba Mohammed, nine, and Ayaan Mohammad, four, enjoying the bouncing assault course
Arsalan Mohammed, six, Tayyaba Mohammed, nine, and Ayaan Mohammad, four, enjoying the bouncing assault course

Rosehill fundraising officer Shahid Ahmed said: “We held our annual summer event for our community again but with a difference.

“As usual, the aim of the event was to promote continuous diversity, youth development and community interaction with the club.

“We had the usual family entertainments but the event also saw cricket workshops for 24 boys and girls from local clubs who were mentored by a galaxy of international cricketing stars, including female coaches.

Mike Kay fire breathing at Rose Hill family funday
Mike Kay fire breathing at Rose Hill family funday

“The event was supported and sponsored by The Eshaki Foundation who share in the same values as Birkby Rose Hill CC and issue grants developing programmes and activities that provide the necessary skills and emotional support so the youth of Huddersfield can lead healthy lives and follow their dreams. Some cricket clubs struggle in the area so it’s important for the community to be involved.”

Entertainment included fire-eater Mike Kay along with singer Aiden M from Huddersfield.

The Eshaki Foundation provided cricketing memorabilia including signed cricket balls and bats which helped raise £1,000.

Drakes Huddersfield League: Delph need one win for title, Elland relegated, Honley safe

Marsden go down from Jedi Sports Championship despite unbeaten ton from Aussie Reagan Kyle

