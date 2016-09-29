Pals record fundraising song for road accident survivor Scott Remmer

It’s the birthday bash Scott Remmer might never have had.

But eight months after barely surviving a horror car crash the 21-year-old student will be the VIP guest at a gig organised in his honour.

It’s been a long road to recovery for Scott. In February this year his car spun out of control on the Penistone Road at Kirkburton and was in collision with a van. Scott suffered a serious brain injury and might have died at the scene. Instead quick treatment by emergency services and a flight to Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) on the Yorkshire Air Ambulance saved his life.

Now rising Huddersfield band LewRey, aka Lewis Reynolds and Ian Walker, both 21, have written a song dedicated to their schoolfriend. Profits raised from the song and forthcoming live concert will be donated to the helicopter heroes who fly the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Scott, from Shelley, was in his third year at Sheffield Hallam University when the accident occurred. On being airlifted to the intensive care unit at LGI his injuries were considered so severe that he was placed in a medically induced coma for several weeks.

Road accident victim Scott Remmer (centre) with former schoolfriends Ian Walker (left) and Lewis Reynolds

Family and friends who gathered at his bedside were warned that he might not pull through.

“There was definitely a risk of him dying. He wasn’t exhibiting many signs of life,” says Lewis who, with bandmate Ian, has known Scott since primary school.

“But it was too early to call it and he was given more time. That’s when he started improving. It took about three months but his eyes opened, he reacted to tests and the nursing staff moved him to a high dependency unit.”

Scott is currently undergoing rehabilitation therapies at Kendray Hospital in Barnsley. And it is there that he has heard LewRay’s song, Til You Come Home, which was inspired by him. Among the heartfelt lyrics are ‘I’m sure we’ll see your strength prevail/We’re counting down the days ‘til you come home’.

“Scott can’t remember anything about the crash but we have made him aware of what happened,” said Lewis. “He is really glad to be alive. He knows he owes his life to the paramedic, who was the first responder on the scene, to the fire services who cut him out of his car and, of course, to the air ambulance. All of them were crucial to his recovery. Without all their efforts he would have died.”

LewRey’s song will be released on October 2 – Scott’s 22nd birthday – and is available on pre-order. It will be launched at a concert to be held at Holmfirth Picturedrome on October 14. Present on the night will be the some of the medical staff who aided in Scott’s recovery - and maybe even the paramedic, fire personnel and Air Ambulance pilots who saved his life.

“Many people don’t realise that it costs £12,000 a day to keep the Air Ambulance flying,” said Lewis. “Over the past months Scott’s family and friends have raised almost £10,000 through the Jane Tomlinson 10k Run for All in York. We hope the song and the gig will raise more so we can hit that magical £12,000 figure. We also want to go into schools to spread the road safety message.”

Scott’s mum Kate paid tribute to “the strength, joy and encouragement” of his friends.

“From the darkest days to where we are today they have been been with him, and they have made an astonishing impact on Scott’s recovery. They have all been deeply affected by the experience. Their love and support has been unconditional and we are all forever grateful.”

‘Til You Come Home is available to pre-order on iTunes http://apple.co/2dCjqud