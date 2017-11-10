Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A banned driver who said he drove dangerously on the motorway after police panicked him faces sentencing by a crown court judge.

Steven Barthorpe-Stancil was arrested following the late night chase along the M62 on Saturday.

He claimed that another man was initially behind the wheel of the blue Ford Transit van but fled and he took over the driving in a panic.

The 37-year-old has admitted dangerous driving, using a vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the incident happened on the westbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions 27 and 26.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “On Saturday at 11pm police were on duty responding to a separate incident.

“They noticed the vehicle go through a red light before joining the M62 heading towards Manchester.

“The officers followed and after a short drive it stopped in the emergency refuge area.

“Three males alighted, jumping over a barrier and making good their escape to never be again.”

Magistrates were told that the van set off again, reaching speeds of 76mph as it along the hard shoulder and undertook other vehicles.

Barthorpe-Stancil then exited the motorway at the Chain Bar roundabout, running through a red light before the officers with the aid of other units stopped him.

He left the van and was immediately detained at the scene, the Huddersfield court was told.

Barthorpe-Stancil denied being the initial driver but said he panicked and drove off when the others left the vehicle, which was fitted with false plates.

He also pleaded guilty to further charges of driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

These stemmed from another incident where the Renault Megane was stopped by police carrying out routine checks in the Gainsborough area.

Barthorpe-Stancil, of Meadow View Caravan Park in Doncaster, has 51 offences to his name.

They include a string of driving-related convictions and in 2015 he appeared twice in court for driving while disqualified.

Magistrates committed him to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing by a judge on November 20.

He appeared in court via a prison video link but they agreed to bail him to his partner’s address in Chesterfield in the meantime.