“I will come back from Rio with three gold medals.”

That’s the pledge from Calderdale sporting star Hannah Cockcroft who is certainly aiming high at the Paralympic Games which start in Rio next Wednesday.

The 24-year-old world class wheelchair athlete is hoping be in the race for three gold medals in the T34 100m, 400m and 800m races following a golden performance at the 2012 summer Paralympics where she won both the 100m and 200m distances.

Hannah said: “I’m going to win three gold medals at Rio. Since London 2012 everything has changed. In London I raced the 100 and 200 metres. In Rio I’ll race the 100, 400 and 800.”

Channel 4 Hannah Cockroft training with her dad, as seen in a short film for Channel 4

As favourite for the races she realises the expectation is huge.

“It puts loads of pressure on,” she said. “It’s really tough because you go in and it feels like everyone is so judgemental. Everyone’s got an opinion on you as a person, as an athlete, on your performance.

“I sit there and think ‘Yes but I’m the one who’s done the work, I’m the one who’s got here.’ It hasn’t been easy and obviously with my nearest rivals now being 15 and 16-years-old people are like, ‘Oh she’s lost it now, she’s so old, she’s got these little young'uns coming up.’

Channel 4 Hannah Cockroft training, as seen in a short film for Channel 4

“Obviously everyone is going to look at me still as the reigning champion but it’s just about trying to move it in your own head and make it as unpressurised as it can be because it’s scary, carrying everyone else’s expectations with you.”

She added: “Three golds is always going to be the aim – I would never go there expecting anything less of myself, but I know that especially in the 800m three or four girls could win it.

“It’s down to who is cleverest on the day, who is tactically strongest rather than physically strongest and I’m going to give it all I’ve got.”

Hannah is taking time off her studies in Journalism and Media at Coventry University where she is a former recipient of the university’s sports scholarship which supported her academically and on the training ground.

She added: “Coming to university as an elite athlete was never going to be easy but the scholarship provided some extra guidance and support to help me to balance my sport and study commitments.”

Hannah Cockroft at the BUCS Outdoor Athletics Championships in 2015 where she won the 100m wheelchair race representing Coventry University.

Hannah has taken gold for Coventry after winning the 100m wheelchair race for Coventry University during the 2015 BUCS Outdoor Athletics Championships.

Hannah has now flown out to Rio and support is growing for her on social media.

