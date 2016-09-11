Login Register
Paralympics Rio 2016: Hannah Cockroft bags gold for Team GB

Hurricane Hannah sets new record in T34 100m

Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain poses for photographers after winning the women's 100 meter T34 final at Olympic Stadium during day 3 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games

Hurricane Hannah has done it again!

Halifax born Hannah Cockroft has picked up a Paralympic gold medal for Team GB.

Hannah successfully defended her Paralympic title in the T34 100m in the Olympic Stadium in Rio.

24-year-old Hannah, was several lengths ahead of her nearest rival in the track event, finishing with a time of 17.43 seconds setting a new Paralympic record.

And she is hoping for a repeat of Saturday’s sensational performance in the 400m and 800m T34 track races this week.

Hannah said: “I can relax now, I have come here and done what I needed to do.

“The 100m is my favourite event. I have never been beaten over it and didn’t expect to be beaten over it. It was amazing to come here and compete in front of this massive crowd, it’s a magnificent stadium and I absolutely loved it out there.”

She was the clear favourite in the event but paid tribute to British athlete Kare Adenegan who took silver in the same race she took gold.

Paralympics medal table - Day Three
Asked if she had pushed hard by the teenager she said: “Massively. I have been pushed for the last three years by her.

“I know that the younger girls are up and coming, they have proved that today - that is a London legacy.

“I am so happy that Kare and Alexa, who came third, are both here at these games.”

Gold medalist Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrate on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Womenâs 100 meter â T34 Final during day 3 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games

And as favourite for the races she realises the expectation is huge but it’s clearly made her more dedicated to reach her goals.

Speaking ahead of Rio: “Three golds is always going to be the aim – I would never go there expecting anything less of myself, but I know that especially in the 800m three or four girls could win it.

“It’s down to who is cleverest on the day, who is tactically strongest rather than physically strongest and I’m going to give it all I’ve got.”

Hannah is currently taking time off her studies in Journalism and Media at Coventry University where she is a former recipient of the university’s sports scholarship which supported her academically and on the training ground.

1 of 7

