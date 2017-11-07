Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Yorkshire paramedic didn’t bother trying to save a dying heart patient, it is claimed.

David Prideaux is facing a potential ban from the medical profession amid allegations of incompetence.

Mr Prideaux has been summoned to a hearing of the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS).

The case against him appears to show he did not attempt to revive someone in cardiac arrest in January last year while working for Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

The HCPTS documents do not reveal if the patient survived.

The allegations say that when called to an incident on January, 25, 2016, that he did not take a defribrillator to the patient and did not initially give the patient oxygen.

The charges further claim he “did not make substantial efforts to resuscitate the patient.”

Mr Prideaux is accused of being “unfit for duty” and the allegations say he had kept his inability to operate safely secret from his line manager.

The HCPTS hearing will accuse him of “misconduct and/or lack of competence.”

A hearing is due to take place in London next week.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.