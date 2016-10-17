Paramedics have warned that rural patients requiring emergency care would suffer a ‘double whammy’ if an ambulance service shake-up goes ahead.

Huddersfield and Dewsbury ambulance stations would gain extra ambulance crews in a plan to add 200 frontline staff across Yorkshire.

Huddersfield will gain two extra ambulance paramedics and retain its eight rapid response vehicle staff.

In Dewsbury, the number of ambulance paramedics will be increased from eight to 14, although the number of rapid response vehicle staff will halved to six.

But the plan includes a reduction in staff at Honley Ambulance Station which serves Holme and Colne Valley as well as Kirkburton, Denby Dale and parts of Huddersfield.

Coupled with the Right Care Right Time Right Place (RCRTRP) proposal, which would close Huddersfield’s A&E and centralise emergency care at Calderdale Royal Hospital, this would leave Kirklees’ 100,000-strong rural population particularly vulnerable.

Dewsbury Ambulance Station.

The station currently has eight ambulance staff. It requires five paramedics covering three shifts to run one ambulance for 24 hours.

But under the Yorkshire Ambulance Service plan, this will be reduced to five.

And the number of rapid response vehicle staff will be halved to two.

A table showing the proposed changes. DCA - double crew ambulance. RRV - rapid response vehicle

The plan has sparked anger among rural paramedics and residents.

One paramedic said rural patients would be hit with a ‘double whammy’ if the ambulance and hospital shake-ups were to go ahead.

The paramedic, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It’s a double whammy for staff and patients.

“We have very good, highly qualified paramedics but it’s one paramedic providing emergency care in the back of an ambulance going at 60mph.

“Some people have conditions where they have to be at hospital for treatment that we cannot give them.

“They need to be increasing cover in Huddersfield and Honley because of the potential journey to Calderdale Royal.”

Meanwhile, retired Huddersfield ambulance worker Alan Parkinson said reducing ambulance cover would be a ‘disaster.’

He said: “Removing an ambulance from Honley would, in my professional opinion, be a disaster, plus Honley Ambulance Station has some of Yorkshire’s finest professional ambulance people.”

Honley Ambulance Station, Moorbottom, Honley.

And Holme Valley North councillor Charles Greaves added: “There are existing issues with the number of jobs and response times.

“Reducing cover will make things much worse and for some the extra minutes could come at a very heavy price.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We are always looking to improve the services we provide to patients and are constantly reviewing our resources to ensure that our staff and vehicles are in the right place at the right time to respond to patients needing our assistance.

“We are currently making a significant investment in frontline services which will see over 200 extra staff across the region. As part of this we are also reviewing where our staff are based to ensure we provide the best service for our patients and any proposed changes to our services will always follow appropriate engagement and consultation with staff, local communities, commissioners and our partners.

“We remain committed to providing a safe, high quality service for the people of Yorkshire.”