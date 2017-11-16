Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum’s trip to her local park ended in disbelief when she found a muddy patch of earth where the playground used to be.

Play equipment at the park in Rufford Road, Golcar, has been removed leaving just a mound of soil.

The play equipment wasn’t in the best shape but it was well-used by local children. Now, it seems, Kirklees Council has ripped the playground up.

Families in the area are angry and fear they won’t get a new one.

Mum Sarah Lea said: “It wasn’t the best park and it was very out-dated but my daughter used the swings regularly.

“I know a lot of local children didn’t use the park due to its state but at least it was something for the little ones down the bottom of Golcar.

“It has been removed without warning. It upsets the children in the area knowing they’re going to the park and they get there and it’s gone!

“Rufford Road park was on the way to the Co-op, its on the way home from nursery and everything else. I understand funding is tight but if the park was unsafe, they should replace it with something that is safe.”

Kirklees Council announced back in June it was embarking on a review of its hundreds of play areas – the first for 11 years.

The council said at the time that none would close but that equipment would be removed from some.

The review was due to conclude last month but as yet the findings have not been made public.

Mum Sarah Middleton posted on Facebook: “I noticed the council on our local park this morning (Monday). I thought they are cleaning it up, hope they aren’t taking it away, already had children’s centres and ‘stay and play’ groups axed so hope they aren’t cutting back the small parks either. Where are our kids meant to play?”

Another mum added: “I’m very disappointed about the park being taken away. It had two baby swings, a see-saw and a little climbing frame.

“It wasn’t in the best state as someone had taken the slide away but we can’t take our kids anymore.”

Kirklees Council has yet to comment but Golcar ward councillor Hilary Richards told residents on Facebook the park had been removed due to safety concerns.

She posted: “I have asked Parks and Open Spaces what has happened on the Rufford Road playing field. They explain that the equipment has been removed due to its age and concerns over the safety of public users.

“The site will be turned back to grass and, at the moment, no plans have been drawn up to do anything with the site. This will be because there is a consultation underway at the moment into what should happen to all the parks and open spaces within Kirklees.

“The department says that there are two other play facilities within close walking distance and residents have been advised of these.”