Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents are fighting to save a much-loved pre-school.

Mums and dads with children at Salendine Nook Pre-School fear it will close for good after 47 years unless more children are signed up.

It saw a number of its children start at school in September and the team haven’t been able to replace them.

They held an open day on Tuesday to sign up more children so it can re-open after half term.

Parent Zoe Porter, whose son three-year-old son Alfie attends three days a week, said: “It is just the loveliest place.

“I looked round lots of pre-schools and nurseries and this was the only place I considered, I trusted the staff with my son.

“They do and learn so much here and it would be a shame if it was closed for good.”

Based at the Baptist Church on Moor Hill Road, it opens weekdays from 9am until 3pm for half or full day sessions.

Zoe added: “It is a charity and relies on donations and fundraising but it follows the early years curriculum and phonics and children learn so much from play-based activities.

“It needs more children and it also needs to recruit a new member of staff.”

‘Salendine Nook Pre-School’ on Facebook for details .