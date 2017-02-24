Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BACKERS of a proposed new school in Huddersfield focusing on science subjects will spell out their plans at a meeting for potential parents.

The Yorkshire Academy aims to be “a beacon of integration and opportunity” for students from all backgrounds – focusing on science-based subjects and equipping students aged 11 to 19 with the skills to help them get well-paid and rewarding careers.

The non-fee paying school will be funded by the Department for Education and will also follow the national curriculum to offer GCSEs and A-levels in core subjects.

Co-founders Mustafa Mohammed and Dr Zubair Hanslot are talking to community and business leaders about their plans and will also hold a consultation evening at 6pm on Wednesday, March 1 at the John Smith’s Stadium, for parents to find out more and meet the academy trust’s eight-strong steering committee.

Mr Mohammed, who lives in Huddersfield, is founder and owner of Genix Healthcare, which has 25 dental practices UK-wide and manufacturing, laboratory and training facilities in Bolton.

Dr Hanslot is Provost of the University of Bolton and chief executive of the National Centre for Motorsport Engineering in Bolton with an academic background in engineering mathematics.