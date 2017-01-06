Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is three years since dad-of-one Craig Wilcox disappeared, and his family are still searching for answers.

The 28-year-old’s body was discovered in Dovestones Reservoir on Saddleworth Moor in February 2014, with detectives suspecting he was abducted and murdered.

Parents Carolyn and Stephen Wilcox have now issued a plea for information, three years to the day after he disappeared from his home in Greater Manchester.

Craig, who had a six-year-old son at the time of his disappearance on January 6, 2014, had told a friend that people were “after him.”

Caroline and Stephen said they believe someone out there knows what happened to their son.

The couple said: “We believe someone knows what happened to Craig. As a family, we are asking if anyone can help us find the answers we are looking for.”

They said Craig’s son, now nine, still asks questions about his father with heartbroken couple not knowing what to tell him.

“We are reminded of Craig every single day. We miss him,” they said.

“We live every day in a horrible dream and wonder what happened to him and why. What is so bad that you have to lose your life for?

“Craig had plans for the rest of his life, plans that included his six-year-old son. He will never now be with his son at Christmas, birthdays, holidays and special day’s in his son’s life.

“His son asks questions about his dad. What do we tell him? Fortunately he has some memories, but he should have many more.”

On the evening Craig disappeared, a signal from his mobile phone – which has never been found – was plotted moving north from Newton Heath, Manchester, towards Oldham town centre and then on to Dovestones, where arrived at 10.10pm.

His phone signal remained at the reservoir for 20 minutes before it headed back to the Newton Heath area.

His body was recovered by underwater search teams on February 24, 2014. A post-mortem failed to establish his cause of death.

Detectives suspect he was brought to the reservoir, murdered and his body thrown into the water, and remain positive they will find justice for the family.

Det Chief Insp Terry Crompton, of Greater Manchester Police, is still leading the investigation.

He said: “Three years have passed since Craig’s death and we will not give up.

“Imagine if your son, brother or friend had been murdered, you would want people to come forward with information to find those responsible. Be brave and do the right thing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 9283.