Young people have been warned about the dangers of a new craze sweeping schools.

The salt and ice challenge has made a return – and involves people putting salt and ice on their skin, causing a similar reaction to frostbite.

West Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable has warned people against taking part in the “challenge”, branding it dangerous.

Chief Constable Dee Collins said on Twitter: “Please warn your children and those you know not to take part in this dangerous challenge.”

Why is it dangerous?

When salt and ice come into contact with the skin, it causes a nasty reaction which can lead to third-degree burns, similar to frostbite. This is because the temperature falls well below freezing.

Has anyone been seriously injured?

One mother from Wales issued a shocking picture of the injury caused to her child after taking part in the challenge. The woman, who has remained anonymous, told the media that her son’s burns were so severe he was taken to hospital and doctors considered giving him a skin graft.

The burn was so deep, it burnt all the nerve endings on the patch of skin.