PARENTS have warned others to be vigilant after a man attempted to lure children into his car but when they refused he started filming them.

Fortunately the youngsters fled the man who then got into his car and drove off.

The shocking incident happened at around 7pm last night (Wednesday) in the Manor Road area of Golcar when a group of children were approached by an Asian man who tried to offer them pizza to get into his black Mercedes E-class car.

But when the kids refused to go with the man he started filming them on his phone.

One of them realised they were in potential danger and phoned police while another phoned his family who arrived just as the man drove off.

One of those posted on Facebook saying: “The kids rang the police and as I got there the car sped off down Knowl Road. The police have confirmed that the car is a hire car from down south. Keep your eye on your kids everybody.”

Another parent told how she had alerted her child’s school upon seeing the Facebook post to make sure other parents are aware.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident and anyone with information should contact 101.