Mark Noblet, 36, and his wife Alison, 35, of Golcar , cycled from London to Paris alongside a group of close friends and raised a phenomenal £7,831 for blood cancer charity Bloodwise.

Mark, 33, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma three years and underwent a stem cell transplant in October 2014 and is currently in remission.

Mark said: “There are certain things in life that you simply cannot prepare for and when I was first diagnosed I felt as if all the things that defined me had evaporated overnight. Yet with the immeasurable support of my wonderful family and friends, I’ve been fighting ever since.”

Mark has recently been made an official ‘patient ambassador’ for Bloodwise, a role which will see him speak out on behalf of patients to raise awareness of blood cancers.

He added: “Before I was diagnosed I knew nothing about Hodgkin lymphoma so now it’s hugely important for me to spread awareness through education and engaging with people.”

Mark and his team set off from Eltham Palace in Greenwich and saw 180 cyclists cycle to the centre of Paris over the course of four days.

He added: “Riding down the Champs Elysees was one of the highlights of my life. It marked the end of a long two year journey to full recovery and I can honestly say I’ve never felt so strong. I’m immensely proud of Alison for completing the ride, and it was so special to have her and our wonderful friends at my side throughout the ride.”

For more information on Bloodwise go to www.bloodwise.org.uk or to top up their total go to www.justgiving.com/RideLikeFury