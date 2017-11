Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoppers can get free parking in town centres on the run up to Christmas.

Kirklees Council is offering free parking as follows:

Huddersfield:

Free parking after 2pm on Saturdays December 9, 16, 23.

Holmfirth:

Free after midday on Fridays December 8, 15, 22.

Free after midday on Saturdays December 16 and 23.

Dewsbury:

Free after 2pm on Wednesdays December 6 and 13.

Free after midday on Wednesday December 20 and Saturday December 23.

In Calderdale the free parking is as follows:

Halifax:

Free parking on Saturdays only in the following car parks: Crosshills car park; High Street car park; Mulcture Hall Road car park and Victoria Street car park.

There will also be free on-street parking in Halifax from 3pm every Thursday from November 30 up until Christmas to support the late night shopping.

Free Saturday parking in other areas starts on Saturday December 9 in the following car parks: Brighouse – Parsonage Lane car park; Elland – Coronation Street car park; Hebden Bridge – Garden Street car park; Sowerby Bridge – Tuel Lane car park and Todmorden – Bramsche Square car park.