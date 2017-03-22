Scene of shooting at barber's shop in Birkby

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of MPs, including Jason McCartney and Barry Sheerman, are locked in the Houses of Parliament after a police officer was stabbed nearby.

It is thought the assailant was shot by armed police.

The officer was attacked around the same time a crowd of people was hit by a car which, it is reported, deliberately run down people of London Bridge.

Four people have been confirmed dead.

A major lockdown of Westminster is still underway.

Around three shots rang out outside the Palace of Westminster after a man ran through the gates into the front yard of the parliamentary compound apparently waving a knife.

Two people were seen being treated on the ground in New Palace Yard amid shouts and screams.

An air ambulance landed in Parliament Square and a regular ambulance came in through the front gates as medics rushed to help the injured people.

Armed police cleared the area around the incident and Parliament Square was closed to traffic.

A Downing Street source confirmed that Prime Minister Theresa May was “OK”.

Mrs May was seen being ushered into a silver Jaguar car as what sounded like gunfire rang out at Parliament during the incident at around 2.45pm.

Colne Valley MP, Jason McCartney , said parliament had been suspended as hundreds of MPs were voting.

High profile names including Dianne Abbott and John McDonnell are among those locked in.

Commons leader, David Liddington has told MPs: “There are also reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity of the Palace of Westminster but I hope colleagues on all sides will appreciate that it’d be wrong of me to go into further details until we have confirmation from the police and from the House security authorities about what is going on.”

Mr McCartney said:” We’re all in the House of Commons, which is in lock down.

“We’ve just had a statement from the leader who said a police officer has been stabbed and the assailant shot.

(Photo: Barry Sheerman)

“There’s reports of other incidents.

“The air ambulance is attending.

“We were halfway through a vote so there’s hundreds of us in here.

“People are being evacuated from other parts of parliament.

“We have a heightened state of alert.”

Asked if he was scared, Mr McCartney said: “Security is something I think about all the time after what happened to Jo Cox last year.”

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman rang the Examiner a few moments after the attacks.

(Photo: Barry Sheerman)

He said: “We’ve been told there has been a shooting, we’re on lockdown in the Chamber and our staff have been told to stay in their offices.

“We understand a policeman has been injured, these are the brave people who protect us and my heart goes out to them. I hope they will be ok.

“It’s terribly concerning, we knew something like this could happen.”

Batley and Spen MP, Tracy Brabin, has tweeted: “Locked in chamber but my heart goes out to the police officer who’s been stabbed, those hit by the car on the bridge and their families.”