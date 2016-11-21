Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An area of Belgium’s capital Brussels will be named after Batley & Spen MP Jo Cox.

The mum-of-two, who was tragically killed outside Birstall library in June, has been included in a list of 25 “illustrious” women whose names will be used to rename streets, squares and buildings in a bid to feminise the European city.

Officials said they wanted to pay tribute to Jo, who lived and worked in the city for several years before serving as an MP in Kirklees.

Overall, a list of 26 women (including the Batley and Spen MP) has been drawn up which features artists, sportswomen and scientists with links to the city.

Secretary General of the European Women’s Lobby, Joanna Maycock, described Jo as an “extraordinary, brilliant and fearless feminist”.

Jo Cox murder trial: 'There's hell on' - jury hears 999 call made by witness to MP Jo Cox's killing

She said: “[Jo was] motivated by a passion for women’s rights and social justice, and supported by the belief that we can and must struggle for a safer, fairer and more secure world.

“Jo was a very close friend and exactly the kind of person that we want to see in politics.”

Thomas Mair, 53, of Birstall, is currently standing trial at the Old Bailey in London accused of Jo’s murder, as well as stabbing a bystander and possessing offensive weapons.

He denies the charges against him.