AN area outside Dewsbury Police station remains sealed off this lunchtime after a car crashed into a barrier last night.

Officers were alerted at 10.47pm after a Vauxhall Astra crashed into a barrier into the police vehicle service yard on Old Westgate.

Witnesses told how the Vauxhall Astra was being chased by another vehicle and crashed into the barrier as it tried to get away. The three occupants were not injured.

Police are yet to release the full details of what happened but have arrested two people.

Detectives investigating the incident have stressed it is NOT terrorism related.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing this morning after a car drove into a barrier outside Dewsbury Police Station at about 10.47pm yesterday evening.

“Three persons in the vehicle were uninjured and enquiries are ongoing this morning to determine the full circumstances.

“The incident is not terror related and two other men aged 17 and 29 have now been arrested in connection with what took place.”

Anyone with information should call West Yorkshire Police on 101.