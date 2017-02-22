The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young Huddersfield Town fans met their heroes at a half-term party for junior members of the football club’s Blue and White Foundation.

And it proved an extra-special occasion for 11 lucky youngsters who learned that they had been chosen as matchday mascots to escort the Town players out on to the field when the Terriers replay their FA Cup fifth round tie at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday.

Karen Haigh, promotions manager, said: “We had 11 mascots at the John Smith’s Stadium and Man City said we could bring 11 mascots for the replay. The youngsters were buzzing when they found out!”

More than 130 children – and hundreds more parents – attended the party, which was held at the club’s PPG Canalside complex at Leeds Road. They met Town stars including Philip Billing, Nahki Wells, Sean Scannell, Elias Kachunga and Tommy Smith and were entertained by a magician and ventriloquist. Town mascots Terry and Tilly also joined the fun.

The Blue and White Foundation has about 2,200 members whose subscriptions help to fund the club’s academy.

Karen said: “We have a party every half-term and we have been doing this for the past 15 years. Most of the youngsters have been matchday mascots or will be.”