A man who racially abused a taxi driver and assaulted him after a dispute over a fare in Dewsbury has been given a suspended sentence.

Leeds Crown Court heard Michael Sheard and friends had ordered a taxi when they decided to leave a party in Machells Mills in Whitehall Way around 1am on March 29 last year.

A seven seater vehicle arrived and Sheard got in the front next to the driver but when the issue arose about the fare he racially abused the driver and told him to move over saying he would drive.

Mark Brookes, prosecuting, said when the driver said that would not happen Sheard punched him once. He also grabbed at his collar as the driver then got out and ran off.

After he left Sheard took the keys and a wallet and a bag containing some money but after the police were alerted he was stopped by a PC walking in the area and most of the property was recovered.

He also revealed to the officer that he had a pen knife on him which was also seized.

Daniel Smith, representing Sheard, said he was genuinely sorry for what had happened and ashamed of what he had said blaming drink for his out of character behaviour.

He had lived in the Dewsbury area and its diverse community all his life and understood it would cause offence. He also helped to look after his grandparents.

Sheard, 20, of Field Lane, Batley, admitted theft, racially aggravated common assault and possessing a bladed article. He was given eight months detention suspended for 12 months and 150 hours unpaid work.

Recorder Simon Kealey said taxi drivers were vulnerable since they carried cash and worked alone.

They had to be protected by the courts but he was able to suspend the sentence because he had shown remorse and the offences were out of character and fuelled by drink.