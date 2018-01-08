Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The inquest into the tragic death of a Huddersfield man killed in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan has today heard he sustained injuries he could not survive.

Michael Hampshire, 29, of Golcar, was travelling in a European Union Police vehicle convoy when a Taliban suicide bomber detonated an explosives-packed car near Kabul International Airport on Sunday, 17 May, 2015 .

Coroner David Urpeth will this week hear the circumstances surrounding Mr Hampshire’s death.

Mr Hampshire had been working as a security contractor for HART International, a risk management company, on an EU Police Mission travelling in an Armoured Land Cruiser as part of a two-car convoy.

He had been a front passenger in the vehicle and was projected from it by the blast, with the vehicle then trapping him.

Bystanders lifted the vehicle up so Mr Hampshire could be rushed to be treated by military medics, but they could not save him.

Dr Kirsten Hope, forensic pathologist, said that Mr Hampshire died ‘rapidly, seconds rather than minutes, after the detonation of the bomb and sustained catastrophic injuries that were unsurvivable’.

The inquest saw dashcam footage recorded 20 minutes before the deadly attack to set the scene.

The scene of the tragedy was on a main and busy road alongside Kabul International Airfield.

It was also used by the equivalent of a Chief Superintendent from Germany, and United Nations convoys, the same morning.

Det Cons Inspector Iain McLindon said: “It was a targeted attack on a western influence operating in Afghanistan.”

He said the Ministry of Defence and RAF investigations had showed the route taken by the vehicle was considered safe that morning.

He told the inquest eight people had been arrested by Afghan National Police and seven charged with terror offences.

Mr Hampshire served with the British Army from 2002 to 2013, serving with the 1st Battalion the Yorkshire Regiment.

In 2006 he transferred to the Royal Military Police and was recognised by the British Army for his close protection work in hostile environments including Afghanistan, Sudan and Mali.

He left the Army and joined HART International as a close protection officer.

He is the son of Martin and Angela and fiancé to Claire Taylor.

The inquest later today will hear from experts from EUPol.