A man has been ordered to repay £50,000 of his ill-gotten gains from a fraud that was uncovered by chance when council officers visited a Huddersfield shisha bar.

Abdul Farooq, 43, was jailed for three years in 2015 at Leeds Crown Court after he admitted making an untrue statement to obtain a passport, four offences of fraud and concealing the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Leeds Crown Court heard then that Farooq, of Sullivan Close, Crosland Moor, was in charge of the Arabian Lounge Shisha bar when environmental officers visited on October 14, 2014 to check on smoking regulations.

During a police search a wallet containing £1,386 in cash was found which Farooq accepted was his.

A file containing paperwork was also found nearby containing driving licences in his name but with different dates of birth along with a DVLA driving instructor licence.

Paul Nicholson, prosecuting, told that hearing further inquiries revealed Farooq had applied for a passport in 2006 in the name of Mehtab Khan, with a date of birth November 24 1959.

That passport was then used in 2006 to get a provisional driving licence in Khan’s name which was replaced with a full driving licence after a test was taken.

Subsequently Farooq had applied to change the name to his, supporting his application with a deed poll showing a name change but also trying to change the date of birth from 1959 to 1974, his own raising suspicions.

He had also applied for another driving licence in a further name which he later succeeded in changing to his name using it to become a qualified driving instructor working in Huddersfield.

Mr Nicholson said inquiries showed the money found in the wallet on the day of Farooq’s arrest and more than £200,000 in money which had gone through his and his wife’s bank accounts came from “illegal acts.”

Khadim Al Hassan, representing Farooq at the earlier hearing, said the documents were for economic reasons to allow him to work but he mistakenly let others used his account after “he fell into bad company.”

At Leeds Crown Court Giles Grant, representing Farooq, said he had completed his sentence but a deportation decision to Pakistan was on hold pending the confiscation hearing.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC said Farooq’s benefit from criminal conduct was £208,936 with assets of £50,702 available. He made a confiscation order in that sum to be paid in three months or 18 months in prison in default.