A manufacturer of Jamaican style pasties has recalled two of its products sold in Tesco, Asda, Morrison’s and Sainsbury’s.

The Island Delight Jerk Chicken Jamaican Crust Pattie and Lamb Jamaican Crust Pattie have a printing error on the packaging.

The products have been withdrawn from the shelves because they do not contain the wording ‘use by’ with the date code information.

This would indicate on the packaging the date by which the products can safely be eaten.

The pasties with 26/03/2017 stated at the bottom of pack must not be consumed after this date, the Birmingham Mail reports (http://www.birminghammail.co.uk/whats-on/shopping/pies-sold-asda-morrisons-sainsburys-12799363) .

The product details are as follows:

Product: Island Delight Jerk Chicken Flaky Patties

Pack size: 140g

‘Use by’ date: 26 March 2017

Barcode: 05029266050074

Product: Island Delight Lamb Shortcrust Patties

Pack size: 140g

‘Use by’ date: 26 March 2017

Barcode: 05029266000055