A woman was grabbed around the throat and had her head slammed against a wall by her boyfriend, a court heard.

Louise Hartley had rowed with Paul Angus on October 16 after he decided to stay out drinking.

When he returned to their home in Smithy Parade, Thornhill, he accused her of ruining his life before trying to cuddle her as she lay in bed.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that Angus then demanded a cigarette and punched a storage unit causing candles and paint to fall onto the floor.

He also punched the bedroom door and as Ms Hartley returned with towels to mop up the mess, he turned on her.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said: “He grabbed her by the throat with both hands, slamming her head against the bedroom door.”

The 35-year-old then let her go and said that he didn’t care about what he’d done to her.

Ms Hartley then called police and lay on the bed as she waited for them to arrive and arrest Angus.

District Judge Michael Fanning adjourned the case until Friday.

This was so that a full report on Angus, who admitted assault and criminal damage, could be prepared.