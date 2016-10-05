Paul Barnfather attacked his partner in a row over bathroom light

A man attacked his partner in a row caused when he turned on a light to go to the bathroom.

Bianca Phelan was pinned down on the bed and hit repeatedly in the face by Paul Barnfather.

The financial advisor was found guilty of assaulting his partner of three-and-a-half years following a trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The incident happened at Barnfather’s home in Gosport Close, Outlane, on April 2.

Barnfather got up in the night to use the toilet and switched on the lights.

Miss Phelan was concerned this would wake their 23-month-old and told him to turn the lights out.

This angered the 35-year-old who swore at her, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

He told magistrates: “She was upset and challenged him as to why he didn’t use the en suite and used the main bathroom which might have woken their daughter up.

“He turned violent and began kicking her leg repeatedly before getting on top of her.

“The complainant said: ‘He rained blows down on me, hitting me square in the face at least three times and had my other arm pinned under the quilt so I couldn’t protect myself.”

Magistrates heard that Miss Phelan suffered heavy bruising to her arm as well as bruises to her leg.

She confided in her work colleagues about the assault before packing her bags and finally leaving.

Richard Holland, defending, said: “It’s an argument that’s gone too far over a light left on when somebody went to the toilet.

“That provoked a reaction that was wholly out of character – he’s never been in trouble with police before.”

The court heard that the couple’s relationship has since ended.

They sentenced Barnfather to a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitative activities.

The order was made as a direct alternative to custody and magistrates made a two-year restraining order banning him from contacting his ex.

He has to pay £620 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.