A drug addict was caught stealing when he met his friend in Huddersfield and they decided to go shoplifting together.

Paul Early and his accomplice swiped four bottles of spirits from Marsh Co-op but only the 48-year-old was stopped as they fled the store.

Upon his arrest he tested positive for the use of class A drugs, a habit he has held for 30 years.

Early, who has 161 offences to his name, pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

A security guard caught him stealing the alcohol worth £73 from the Westbourne Road store on December 8.

Early said he was in town to collect his methadone prescription when he bumped into his friend and they decided to go “grabbing” together.

A police station drug test showed that he had cocaine and opiates in his system and he later failed to attend a follow-up assessment appointment.

Zara Begum, mitigating, explained that Early had been a dug user for over 30 years.

She told the court that he had been on a script for some time but that was not enough for him and he was still using drugs.

Early, of Bradford Road in Fartown, was sentenced to six months of drug rehabilitation and a curfew for four weeks.