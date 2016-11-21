Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man hurled racist abuse at takeaway staff - then smeared excrement all over his cell in “protest” after his arrest.

Kirklees Magistrates Court heard that the cell at Huddersfield Police Station had to be closed for deep cleaning following Paul Lynch’s gruesome protest over his treatment.

The 47-year-old had earlier abused staff at Domino’s Pizza in the town centre.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage and using racially-aggravated threatening behaviour on Saturday (Nov 19) evening.

Lynch, of Chalwood in Deighton, walked into the takeaway on St John’s Road, reached over the counter and tried to grab the phone.

Shamaila Qureshi, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was stopped by members of staff and called them ‘P**i b******s’.

“He said: ‘Go back to where you’ve come from, this is my country’.”

Lynch continued to use racist language, upsetting staff and customers, and police were called.

Mrs Qureshi told the court: “While in custody he smeared excrement over his cell and the cell had to be closed for deep cleaning.

“He was moved to another cell but continued to urinate and defecated over the cell.”

It cost West Yorkshire Police £80 to have the area thoroughly cleaned after the incident.

Magistrates heard that a female police officer witnessed Lynch defecating on the floor before throwing his faeces against the cell door, rubbing it on the cell hatch and intercom and using it to try and write words on one of the walls.

Lynch admitted using racist language in front of staff at Domino’s.

He claimed that people were after him and so he had gone into the takeaway to call the police.

Mrs Qureshi said: “One staff member said he felt bad for other staff and distressed by what was said and that there was no need for it.

“Another said he was shocked, he’d lived for 12 years in England and never come across such abuse.

“He tried to ignore it but was upset by the words used.”

Magistrates heard that Lynch, who appeared in custody, had mental health problems and these had been in decline recently.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said that his client apologised for his comments to the takeaway staff and recognised that these were unpleasant.

He added: “In his cell he protested in the manner described.

“This was because he felt that he wasn’t being treated fairly.”

Lynch also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of being drunk and disorderly in public on October 14.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £80 compensation for the damage caused to the cell at Huddersfield Police Station.

Lynch was also fined £80 and told to pay £30 victim surcharge.