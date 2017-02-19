Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

No parent wants to miss their child’s summer drama production - but Paula Leadbeater had a better reason than most for missing it.

Seven years ago as she was preparing to watch her 13-year-old daughter Jade perform at North Light Gallery, Armitage Bridge, she collapsed with a rare heart condition.

Paula, now 48, said: “I had five cardiac arrests. Fortunately, a good friend of mine, Kate Peel and two other ladies gave me 12 minutes CPR until paramedics arrived.

“Against all the odds I woke up a week later in Leeds General Infirmary though I can’t remember anything about that week. Of course, the drama production had to be cancelled.”

It turned out that the mother-of-two from Upperthong, was suffering from an under-diagnosed condition called Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD) which affects mainly women.

Mum-of-two Paula is now fundraising for beatSCAD, who raise awareness of the condition. She said: “I was very lucky. There was a 30% chance I could have died, a 30% chance I would suffer brain damage but I came through it pretty much unscathed.”

On Saturday her mother-in-law Barbara Lord hosted a Scones for SCAD fundraising event at her home in Armitage Bridge and raised £500.

The event was held this month as February 28 is Rare Disease Day. Charity website is beatscad.org.uk.