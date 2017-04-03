The video will start in 8 Cancel

An MP has hit out after a tax on female hygiene products she campaigned against was used to fund an anti-abortion group.

A quarter of a million pounds raised from a controversial levy on sanitary products – which the Government promised to give to women’s charities – was donated to Life, a charity that campaigns against terminations.

Dewsbury Labour MP Paula Sherriff, who has led calls to abolish the so-called “tampon tax”, said it was “bitterly ironic” that women were being taxed over their biology and the money given “to organisations that don’t even believe we should have control over our own bodies.”

The news sparked outrage among women’s groups and health campaigners.

Fellow Labour MP Louise Haigh said: “This was meant to go to women in need, not an organisation driven by ideology.”

Ms Sherriff led talks in Parliament last week after news emerged schoolgirls in West Yorkshire were skipping school on their period as they couldn’t afford sanitary products.

She now wants health services to provide free basic products for disadvantaged girls and young women.

A spokesperson for Life said: “We believe that our support services for women are not a luxury but are essential for them to have the space to look at options for continuing their pregnancies with support.”