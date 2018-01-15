Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kirklees MP has been promoted.

Paula Sherriff MP for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Denby Dale and Kirkburton has accepted a new role as part of Labour’s front bench team.

She will become Shadow Social Care and Mental Health Minister.

She said: “Over the past seven years this Government have systematically eroded the benefits and services that people with mental health difficulties rely upon. I will do all I can both in Parliament and in my constituency to fight the cuts that are undermining our mental health services.”

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth MP said: “Paula is a passionate campaigner for real parity of esteem for mental health provision. I know in Paula we have a shadow minister who will be determined and unrelenting in exposing the Tory record on mental health cuts.”