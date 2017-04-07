Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kirklees Council van was among the vehicles you’ve spotted inconsiderately parked on pavements around Huddersfield.

Blind charity Guide Dogs has introduced an online map encouraging users to post photos of parked vehicles blocking pavements.

And our previous story about the Guide Dogs map (LINK) has created a debate on the Examiner Facebook page.

You’ve also been posting photos of other examples of parking which present a particular hazard to wheelchair users, parents with prams and blind people.

Tracey Cowles commented: “Folk on my estate do this all the time even though they have drives. It’s so insensitive for wheelchair users, people with service dogs and pushchairs.”

Jessica Eccles commented: “I have a double pram and if someone’s inconsiderate enough to block the pavement and my pram scrapes it I see it as their own bloody fault! Just as I would if I parked my car like that and got it scratched.”

But Nabila Butt commented: “Blacker Road in Birkby is horrendous during the school run. And common sense prevails...We wait for a clear space.

“I appreciate some people have no consideration for prams (and) wheelchairs which totally annoys me but is there any point in getting upset? We can’t do anything just hope karma rightfully gets them.”

And Sarah Louise Shaw added: “I get that it causes problems – I have had the same issue with my pram – but if all cars parked on the roads some roads would become impassable.”