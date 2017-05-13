See the damage done after Audi crashes into van

Four-legged friends have been tasked with a range of roles at weddings but the latest trend could be videographer!

Newly married couple Kim and Chris went the extra mile to ensure their beloved Labrador was part of their big day.

So much so, they mounted a GoPro to his back and let him capture the events unfold.

The timelapse video follows the exploits of Jack as he greets wedding guests, bounds down the aisle, and even gets his photo taken with the happy couple in their vintage wedding car.

The video, shared on YouTube, is a great way to shoot a wedding from a rather unique – albeit shaky – point of view.

And, as latest research has found, 50% of couples have included their pets in their wedding day.

A study conducted by pet sitting specialists Pawshake also found that 17% gave their four-legged friend a special role within the celebration including the likes of ring bearer and best man.

Pawshake co-founder Tanguy Peers said: “Pets are becoming more and more part of the family, so it’s not surprising to see that we are now involving them in one of the most important days of our lives – our wedding.”

In view of the research here’s 7 ways to encorporate pets into your wedding day.

1. If it isn’t practical to allow your pet to attend your wedding day, why not get them snapped with you for adorable engagement photos and feature the results on your save the date cards?

3. What’s cuter than a pretty girl in a frilly dress? A pretty girl in a frilly dress walking down the aisle with a pretty pet! Add your pet to the flower girl or page boy’s moment down the aisle.

4. Ring bearer. It’s a key part of the ceremony giving your dog a moment in the spotlight.

5. Why not carry your pet down the aisle instead of a bouquet?

6. Have your dog walk down the aisle with a “Here Comes the Bride” sign.

7. Have a custom cake topper made with you and your pet.