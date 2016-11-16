Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An independent investigation should be launched into the impact of Huddersfield’s bus gates, MP Barry Sheerman has said.

The Huddersfield politician has stepped in to try and be “peacemaker” in the ongoing row between traders and the council over the town centre traffic cameras.

Bus gates were installed last February at a number of sites around the town centre – banning motorists from using a number of key routes.

Small firms’ pleas for Kirklees Council to abolish the enforcement scheme have been ignored, despite claims that their takings have plummeted because of the bus gates.

Now Mr Sheerman says he feels an independent body should analyse what’s going on.

He confirmed he had written to the leader of the council and the chief executive urging them to act.

But he accepted he could not force Kirklees to do anything.

He said: “There’s a lot of discussion about whether it’s working or not and whether it affects businesses or not.

“Traders are saying it’s turning Huddersfield into a ghost town and Kirklees says it’s making it a wonderful place to walk around.”

Senior figures in the Labour cabinet have stood their ground on the value of the bus gates and denied they are killing trade.

Clr Peter McBride has repeatedly said there’s no evidence that business is being negatively affected by the driving restrictions.

Mr Sheerman said he had heard mixed views within the Labour group on the council and hoped top councillors would take action.

“There’s a number of different opinions from the councillors I’ve talked to,” he said.

“Is it good for the centre of town or is it not? I don’t know.

“I’m trying be peacemaker and I think an external adjudicator from somewhere that is agreed by both sides is needed.

“Ultimately we all want to see a vibrant Huddersfield town centre.”

Paul Keighley, spokesman for Huddersfield Town Centre Action Group, said: “The gates were implemented without any impact assessment on how it would affect town centre trade.

“Footfall has dropped significantly and despite promises to provide us with the last footfall report the council has failed to do so.

“It appears the council have no intention of looking at this scenario other than it is an excellent extra revenue source.

“They also promised to carry out a new assessment in October and November this year but have now said it won’t be until spring next year.”

Leader of Kirklees Council, Clr David Sheard, said an independent inquiry was unlikely.

“Why would we do that when we’re going to do our own?” he said.

Clr Sheard vowed to publish any analysis as soon as it was ready.