Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Pedal power: How cycling is delivering millions into Yorkshire economy

Success of Ed Clancy and the Tour de France Grand Depart boost sport

Tour de France. Holme Moss climb.

Taking to two wheels has delivered a multi-million pound boost to the Yorkshire economy, it is claimed.

The achievements of stars like Holmfirth’s track cycling ace Ed Clancy and the spectacle of the 2014 Tour de France Grand Depart have helped inspire thousands more people to take up cycling – delivering huge savings in health costs and big benefits to the environment, according to the organisation British Cycling.

Since 2010, more than 177,700 people across the region have taken up British Cycling’s recreational programmes run in partnership with broadcaster Sky while more than 15,600 people have started commuting to work by bike.

British Cycling said the take-up in cycling had also brought a £7m saving in health care costs and a reduction of 3,443 tonnes of CO2 emissions as people switched from four wheels to two.

More than 20 Sky Ride events have been held in Yorkshire cities along with more than 900 Sky Local guided rides. Almost 500 people have trained as Sky Ride leaders or champions for Breeze, a scheme encouraging more women to cycle.

Nationally, British Cycling said its partnership with Sky and the inspirational role of the GB Cycling Team and Team Sky had helped encourage more than 1.7m people to cycle more regularly.

Huddersfield Criterium 2015
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Huddersfield has also played its part in promoting cycling.

Holmbridge hero Ed Clancy has inspired many – becoming Yorkshire’s most decorated Olympian after landing gold in the men’s team pursuit at the Rio Olympics to add to a gold and bronze in London 20102 and a gold at Beijing in 2008.

The Huddersfield Criterium – which sees top cyclists take part in fast and furious races around Huddersfield town centre – has also fired the imagination.

Great Britain's (left-right) Owain Doull, Ed Clancy, Steven Burke and Sir Bradley Wiggins with their gold medals following victory in the men's team pursuit

And the 2014 Tour de France Grand Depart drew thousands of spectators along a route which took in Elland, Huddersfield and the Holme Valley – also delivering a £102m boost to the regional economy and providing the spur for the annual Tour de Yorkshire.

Mirfield-based Dave Sowerby, who runs Sowerby Brothers bike shop and cycling-themed coffee shop Fausto’s, reported a definite increase in cycling. “Since 2013 when it was announced that the Tour de France was coming to Yorkshire we have enjoyed our best three years in 31 years of trading,” he said.

Jayne and Dave Sowerby outside their cycling themed cafe, Fausto's, Princess Street, Mirfield.

“It hasn’t just been the sale of race bikes, either. It has got people into cycling at every level – and from youngsters to the older end. Electric bikes are becoming really big for us as they mean people can cycle well into their 80s and 90s because unlike running or sports that are more demanding the bike takes the hard work out of it.”

Mr Sowerby, who also helped organise Huddersfield Criterium, said the three local cycling clubs had also seen an increase in membership. “The new Holmfirth Cycling Club has come from nothing to having 600 or 700 members in three years.

“Huddersfield Star Wheelers has seen a massive increase in membership and at Ravensthorpe Cycling Club, membership has doubled in the last three years to 150.”

Tom Mutton, British Cycling recreation manager for Yorkshire, said the opportunities for recreational cycling had created a dramatic increase in participation at all levels in the region, adding: “The legacy of this work is already clear, both in health and economic benefits and we can only see these increasing.”

Rio Olympics 2016

Meet Team Huddersfield Worst Olympic mishaps Can Team Yorkshire do it again? Huddersfield's Olympic horse Not a happy ending for Whitakers Ellis family glued to the box Ed Clancy: Yorkshire's greatest Olympian
1 of 7

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Happy Valley WILL return for third series, Sally Wainwright says

Catherine (SARAH LANCASHIRE)

Sgt Catherine Cawood will be back on the beat and on our screens - but not for a while yet

Previous Articles

Olympic superstar Ed Clancy's back in Holmbridge - and he got a hero's welcome!

The gate was decorated with banners and his postbox was full of cards

Related Tags

In The News
Cycling
Organisations
Sky
Places
Huddersfield
Mirfield
Holmfirth
ravensthorpe
Elland
Huddersfield town centre
Events
London 2012 Olympics
Tour de Yorkshire
Tour de France
People
Ed Clancy

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Kyle Logan Bagshaw, of Fieldhead Estate, Birstall, jailed for four years four months at Leeds Crown Court.
  1. Facebook
    Kyle Bagshaw attacked a man in a Birstall pub then boasted on Facebook
  2. Lockwood
    Man suffers head injuries during street robbery in Lockwood
  3. Jet2.com
    Drunk passenger forced Jet2 flight to divert to Manchester — after taking off from Leeds Bradford
  4. West Yorkshire Police
    Two police officers attacked in Halifax after attending incident at a house party
  5. Hands off Huddersfield A&E
    Huddersfield A&E consultation results: What we've learned so far

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent