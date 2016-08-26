Taking to two wheels has delivered a multi-million pound boost to the Yorkshire economy, it is claimed.

The achievements of stars like Holmfirth’s track cycling ace Ed Clancy and the spectacle of the 2014 Tour de France Grand Depart have helped inspire thousands more people to take up cycling – delivering huge savings in health costs and big benefits to the environment, according to the organisation British Cycling.

Since 2010, more than 177,700 people across the region have taken up British Cycling’s recreational programmes run in partnership with broadcaster Sky while more than 15,600 people have started commuting to work by bike.

British Cycling said the take-up in cycling had also brought a £7m saving in health care costs and a reduction of 3,443 tonnes of CO2 emissions as people switched from four wheels to two.

More than 20 Sky Ride events have been held in Yorkshire cities along with more than 900 Sky Local guided rides. Almost 500 people have trained as Sky Ride leaders or champions for Breeze, a scheme encouraging more women to cycle.

Nationally, British Cycling said its partnership with Sky and the inspirational role of the GB Cycling Team and Team Sky had helped encourage more than 1.7m people to cycle more regularly.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Huddersfield has also played its part in promoting cycling.

Holmbridge hero Ed Clancy has inspired many – becoming Yorkshire’s most decorated Olympian after landing gold in the men’s team pursuit at the Rio Olympics to add to a gold and bronze in London 20102 and a gold at Beijing in 2008.

The Huddersfield Criterium – which sees top cyclists take part in fast and furious races around Huddersfield town centre – has also fired the imagination.

Great Britain's (left-right) Owain Doull, Ed Clancy, Steven Burke and Sir Bradley Wiggins with their gold medals following victory in the men's team pursuit

And the 2014 Tour de France Grand Depart drew thousands of spectators along a route which took in Elland, Huddersfield and the Holme Valley – also delivering a £102m boost to the regional economy and providing the spur for the annual Tour de Yorkshire.

Mirfield-based Dave Sowerby, who runs Sowerby Brothers bike shop and cycling-themed coffee shop Fausto’s, reported a definite increase in cycling. “Since 2013 when it was announced that the Tour de France was coming to Yorkshire we have enjoyed our best three years in 31 years of trading,” he said.

Jayne and Dave Sowerby outside their cycling themed cafe, Fausto's, Princess Street, Mirfield.

“It hasn’t just been the sale of race bikes, either. It has got people into cycling at every level – and from youngsters to the older end. Electric bikes are becoming really big for us as they mean people can cycle well into their 80s and 90s because unlike running or sports that are more demanding the bike takes the hard work out of it.”

Mr Sowerby, who also helped organise Huddersfield Criterium, said the three local cycling clubs had also seen an increase in membership. “The new Holmfirth Cycling Club has come from nothing to having 600 or 700 members in three years.

“Huddersfield Star Wheelers has seen a massive increase in membership and at Ravensthorpe Cycling Club, membership has doubled in the last three years to 150.”

Tom Mutton, British Cycling recreation manager for Yorkshire, said the opportunities for recreational cycling had created a dramatic increase in participation at all levels in the region, adding: “The legacy of this work is already clear, both in health and economic benefits and we can only see these increasing.”