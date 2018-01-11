Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been flown to hospital after a road accident near to Wakefield Road.

The male pedestrian was struck by a car on Dalton Green Lane, near to the junction with the busy commuter road.

The accident comes less than a day after the tragic accident further up Wakefield Road at Moldgreen , in which 15-year-old Katelyn Dawson sadly lost her life.

An air ambulance and several ambulances attended Ravensknowle Park this morning (Thurs) following the collision.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the man was in collision with a Nissan Micra.

The spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.41am to reports of a car collision with a pedestrian at Dalton Green Lane, near to the junction with Wakefield Road.

“The pedestrian, a man, has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance with a head injury. The extent of his condition is not yet known.”