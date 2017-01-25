Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Penistone Road above Shepley.

The pedestrian was on the road between New Mill and the Sovereign garage at around 8am this morning (Wednesday) when the accident occurred.

An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene and the road was closed in both directions between Gate Foot Lane and Marsh Lane.

A spokeswoman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Trust said: “The call came in at 8.02am as a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

“An ambulance, hazard response team and a doctor were dispatched, as well as an air ambulance. The pedestrian was taken to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.”

The extent of their injuries is currently unknown. It is understood the driver of the vehicle was not badly hurt. The road was re-opened shortly after 9am.