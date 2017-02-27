Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers caught using a mobile phone behind the wheel will soon be fined more.

From March 1 the current punishment of a £100 fine and three points will double to £200 and six points.

It means anyone who already has points on their licence could be at risk of losing it all together. And drivers who passed their test less than two years ago could have it automatically revoked.

It comes as almost 8,000 drivers were caught using a mobile phone behind the wheel.

The move has been welcomed by Huddersfield-based road safety charity Brake, with campaigns director Gary Rae saying: “The law needs to be much tougher with this type of offence, which appears to be growing in numbers. These drivers are putting their own and other people’s lives in grave danger by taking this risk.”

But do you know the rules of using your phone in the car? Here we explain the law:

Can you use your phone at traffic lights?

No. Drivers and riders cannot make a call, send text messages, use apps or access the internet with a handheld device while the engine is running, when the car is stationary at traffic lights or in traffic. You must be parked up and car ignition must be switched off. The same rules apply for a sat nav.

Brake say: “If a phone has to be used as a sat nav, it must be programmed before setting off on the journey and properly secured. There is no other acceptable way to use a phone while driving.”

Can you press buttons on your phone to answer/hang up a call on hands-free?

No. You can’t touch your phone for any reason whilst driving.

Is it OK to answer a call while driving if your phone is on loudspeaker on your knee?

No. It’s still classed as using your phone while driving whether it’s in your hand or not.

What are the rules of hands-free and in-car technology such as display screens and head-up displays on windscreens?

Using hands-free via in-car technology, such as an answer button on your steering wheel or in-car display screen, is not an offence.

The Highway Code recommends switching off phones and similar devices and finding a safe place to stop before listening to any voice mail messages or checking messages.

However you can still be prosecuted if you’re seen not to be in control of your vehicle while using it.

What if it’s an emergency?

You can make an emergency call to 999 but only if there is nowhere safe to stop and it is a genuine emergency.