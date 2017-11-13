Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly man was threatened with a knife by a robber in his own home.

Police are appealing for help following the robbery bid in Cleckheaton which happened at a house at Pyenot Gardens at 6.15pm on Friday evening (Nov 10).

The intruder walked in and made requests for the keys to a vehicle parked on the drive.

The victim, an 83-year-old man, at first refused but the robber then threatened him with a knife and pushed him several times. Fortunately the victim was not injured.

He managed to pull his audible alarm and the suspect fled empty-handed.

The suspect is white, around 6ft tall in his mid 20s and of medium build.

He was wearing a shiny, grey wax-type three quarter length jacket and dark coloured jogging bottoms which could have been tucked into his socks.

Det Con Tracy Boucher from Kirklees CID said; “This has clearly been a frightening and upsetting experience for the victim who was thankfully uninjured.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around Pyenot Gardens during the early part of Friday evening who may have seen anyone matching the suspect’s description or who saw or heard anything suspicious to come forward with any information. Enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13170525912. Information can also be passed to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.