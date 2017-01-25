Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner assaulted his wife on Boxing Day in a row over the drug use of one of their family members.

Andrew Spencer, 69, admitted to the incident which happened at the family home in New Laithe Road, Lowerhouses.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that during the row, Spencer used some colourful language towards his wife Susan.

He threatened the use of a knife and put Mrs Spencer in fear that violence would be used against her, prosecutor Emma Covington said.

Drunk Spencer was also aggressive towards police when they arrived to arrest him.

The court heard that the couple have been married for 50 years and are set to celebrate their Golden Wedding anniversary later this year.

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, said: “He accepts he put his wife in fear of being assaulted and flicked his hand at her.

“He doesn’t accept raising a knife but accepts that his actions would have caused a fear for violence.”

She added that one of the couple’s family members is a drug addict and that has caused some friction.

Mrs Sharpe said: “The argument on that day was in relation to that friction.

“He’s ashamed and wishes to apologise.”

Spencer was fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.