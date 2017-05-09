Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner was hit in the head with a hammer in a violent robbery on the Spen Valley Greenway in Cleckheaton.

The shocking attack happened at 2.20pm yesterday when the 76-year-old woman was approached from behind while walking onto the Greenway near the Tesco supermarket.

The woman was struck to the back of the head with a hammer by a thug who then ran off with her purse.

She was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury and remained there overnight. The injury is not described as life threatening.

Kirklees CID are investigating and detectives are appealing for anyone who saw a suspect in his 60s wearing a bobble hat and glasses in the area around that time.

The area was sealed off following the incident and uniformed officers carried out house-to-house enquiries.

Det Insp Mark Colman, of Kirklees CID, said: “This is a very serious incident in which an elderly victim has been struck to the head in a violent attack near to a shopping area.

“Fortunately the victim was not seriously injured but this assault could easily have had far worse consequences and it is important we locate the man responsible as soon as possible.

“A number of enquiries are ongoing today, and I would like to speak to anyone who saw a man wearing a bobble hat and glasses in the town centre area, the Greenway or at Cleckheaton bus station just before or after the attack took place.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170207307. Information can also be sent anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.