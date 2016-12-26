Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly man crashed his car through a wall after he was taken ill at the wheel in Crosland Moor.

The 75-year-old is thought to have suffered a stroke just before his hatchback careered through the wall on Blackmoorfoot Road close to its junction with Holt Head Road not far from Blackmoorfoot Reservoir at 4.15pm today.

He was alone in the car which ended up in a field. Paramedics managed to stabilise his condition.

(Photo: Google Street View)

Watch Manager Howard Young from Huddersfield Fire Station said: “We did not need to cut him out of the car – we brought him out on a spineboard and then he was taken to hospital.”

Police closed the road while the pensioner was rescued.